$243.27 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will post sales of $243.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $239.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.11 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $235.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

NYSE OXM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. 82,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 159.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 45,386 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

