244,680 Shares in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 244,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AquaVenture during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 621.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 219,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAAS opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.00. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $469.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.03.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. AquaVenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on AquaVenture from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AquaVenture in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AquaVenture from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

