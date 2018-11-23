$294.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) to announce sales of $294.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.77 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $265.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Cboe Global Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $123,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,951.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $872,261.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,144,000 after acquiring an additional 683,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,648,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,116,000 after acquiring an additional 226,883 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 2,455,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 307,660 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 47.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,189,000 after acquiring an additional 738,063 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,672,000 after acquiring an additional 109,034 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 82,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,906. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

