$327.78 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2018

Brokerages expect Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) to announce $327.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.98 million to $349.00 million. Oaktree Capital Group reported sales of $327.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oaktree Capital Group.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $320.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 13.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OAK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Oaktree Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 1,006,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $15,123,622.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 186,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $883,621.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,684,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,192,267.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OAK stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,622. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Oaktree Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.53%.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

