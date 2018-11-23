352,700 Shares in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB) Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 352,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. Gabelli Equity Trust accounts for 1.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.14% of Gabelli Equity Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 181,994 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 163,914 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 932,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 83,680 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 739,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

GAB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,202. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%.

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

