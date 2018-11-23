3,623 Shares in CarMax, Inc (KMX) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 40.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 72.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX opened at $62.46 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

