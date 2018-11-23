$369.13 Million in Sales Expected for Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will post sales of $369.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.80 million. Superior Industries International reported sales of $361.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Superior Industries International.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUP shares. ValuEngine cut Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price target on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $199.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CEO Donald J. Stebbins acquired 31,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $249,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Strauss Mcelya acquired 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $288,177.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,397.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 101,183 shares of company stock worth $818,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 260,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.