445,244 Shares in Engility Holdings Inc (EGL) Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 445,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,024,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Engility at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Engility by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Engility by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Engility by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Engility by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Engility by 3,766.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of Engility and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Engility presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of EGL stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00. Engility Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $38.54.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.87 million. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Engility Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Engility Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

