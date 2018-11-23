6,500 Shares in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 57.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Michael Kagan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $425,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,069. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLNX opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.31. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $99.14.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

MLNX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

