6,500 Shares in Preferred Bank (PFBC) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 653.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

PFBC opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.19 million. Analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

