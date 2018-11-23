6,793 Shares in WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in WesBanco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 24,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WesBanco by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. WesBanco Inc has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.07 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $182,673.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $163,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at $603,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “6,793 Shares in WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/6793-shares-in-wesbanco-inc-wsbc-acquired-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc.html.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.