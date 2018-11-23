7,755 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Purchased by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $81.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.77.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $410,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,548,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,866 shares of company stock worth $8,030,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

