$8.54 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE – (ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce $8.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.95 million and the highest is $9.48 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $28.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 million to $39.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.69 million, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $39.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

Several research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of argenx to $132.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 44.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 974,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,907,000 after purchasing an additional 301,206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 1,140.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 87,614 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 560,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in argenx by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,019,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in argenx by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $4.67 on Thursday, hitting $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 158,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,219. argenx has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.60.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

