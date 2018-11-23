$823.47 Million in Sales Expected for Qorvo Inc (QRVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce $823.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $829.92 million. Qorvo posted sales of $845.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $167,188.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,433,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,170. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 176,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $63.58. 1,792,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,361. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $86.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

