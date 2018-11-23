$9.56 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report sales of $9.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $8.98 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $56.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $42.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $43.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.28 million, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. ChemoCentryx had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

CCXI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 66,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,487. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 7,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $86,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,192,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 30,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $332,909.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,233.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,380,940 shares of company stock valued at $86,264,863. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 278.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 49,944 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 140.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 68,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 861.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 743,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 221,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

