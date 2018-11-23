$9.93 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Corp (QTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report $9.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.73 million and the lowest is $9.12 million. Quanterix reported sales of $6.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $36.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $37.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.94 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $52.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 52.35% and a negative net margin of 88.72%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 61,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $373.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. Quanterix has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.81.

In other news, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 17,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $260,217.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

