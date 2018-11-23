9,900 Shares in Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 159,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 128,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 1,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 62,264 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 354,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $84,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,689 shares in the company, valued at $478,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $8.57 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPOR. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

