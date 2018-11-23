AB-Chain RTB (RTB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,180.00

AB-Chain RTB (CURRENCY:RTB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. AB-Chain RTB has a market cap of $274,923.00 and approximately $3,180.00 worth of AB-Chain RTB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AB-Chain RTB token can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, AB-Chain RTB has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00127991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00190768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.02 or 0.09024535 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009258 BTC.

AB-Chain RTB Profile

AB-Chain RTB’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. AB-Chain RTB’s total supply is 27,857,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,301,455 tokens. The official message board for AB-Chain RTB is medium.com/ab-chain. AB-Chain RTB’s official Twitter account is @AB_CHAIN. The official website for AB-Chain RTB is ab-chain.com.

AB-Chain RTB Token Trading

AB-Chain RTB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AB-Chain RTB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AB-Chain RTB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AB-Chain RTB using one of the exchanges listed above.

