Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Lifted by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,294,103,000 after buying an additional 5,274,307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,697,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,586,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $340,697,000 after buying an additional 4,507,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,149,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,083,972,000 after buying an additional 4,153,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,183,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $127,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,505.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

