ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Stake Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,034,000 after buying an additional 52,986 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $301.60 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.72 and a 1-year high of $459.75. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 123.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.35.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.78.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

