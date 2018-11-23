Abrams Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,522,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,571 shares during the quarter. Global Eagle Entertainment comprises about 0.5% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 7.15% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 21.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 226.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 338,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT opened at $2.34 on Friday. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $197.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.19). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 370.92% and a negative net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.20 price target on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

