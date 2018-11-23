Abrams Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in The Western Union Company (WU)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,165,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186,300 shares during the period. The Western Union comprises approximately 10.7% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $403,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in The Western Union by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 192,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Western Union by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,519,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in The Western Union by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 847,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,322 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other The Western Union news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $41,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WU stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 194.60% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/abrams-capital-management-l-p-lowers-stake-in-the-western-union-company-wu.html.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.