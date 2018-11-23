AC Immune (ACIU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on AC Immune and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on AC Immune in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

AC Immune stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 146.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 131.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

