ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.18% and a negative net margin of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,210,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $22,641,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 28,439,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,786,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,829,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,303,000 after acquiring an additional 155,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,870,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,458,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 112,430 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.