Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $164,000 Position in TransAlta Co. (TAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter worth $2,500,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth $149,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in TransAlta by 311.3% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 30,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 3,708.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 143.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

TAC opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.65. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

