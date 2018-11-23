Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 188.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Rubicon Project were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth about $335,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in The Rubicon Project during the third quarter worth about $144,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1,952.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,052,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 1,952,398 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 30.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.24.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 72.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 53,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $252,850.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,798.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,494 shares of company stock worth $679,772. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/acadian-asset-management-llc-raises-holdings-in-the-rubicon-project-inc-rubi.html.

The Rubicon Project Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.