Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACRS. BidaskClub cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,308. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $350.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 1,578.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Stephen A. Tullman acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,398. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anand Mehra acquired 372,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $3,999,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,015,000 after acquiring an additional 796,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205,771 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 396.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 321,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

