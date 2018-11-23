Actinium Trading Down 52.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 52.4% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $172,943.00 and approximately $1,672.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00038107 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000880 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 6,076,600 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.