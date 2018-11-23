AdCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $78,484.00 (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, AdCoin has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. AdCoin has a market capitalization of $78,484.00 and $126.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000219 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000326 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000586 BTC.

AdCoin Coin Profile

AdCoin (CRYPTO:ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 71,544,111 coins and its circulating supply is 6,551,628 coins. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com.

AdCoin Coin Trading

AdCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

