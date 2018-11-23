ADT Inc (ADT) Receives $14.11 Average PT from Analysts

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Bank of America started coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth $55,009,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 5,041.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,565,779 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 211.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,547,986 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,065 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth $7,473,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth $6,894,000.

Shares of ADT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.66. 430,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,045. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. ADT has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ADT had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

