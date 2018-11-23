Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $199.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Advance Auto Parts’ earnings and revenues came in higher than both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter figure. However, new store openings, acquisitions and investments are leading to increased capital expenses of the company. Moreover, price competition with peers and dependence on seasonality and weather conditions are concerns for the company. However, to meet the evolving need of the customers, Advance Auto Parts is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning. Also, the company is undertaking five-year strategy by constructing a productivity pipeline for the future.”

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush set a $175.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.71.

AAP stock opened at $174.67 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 4.47%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $186,061.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,049,000 after buying an additional 116,655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 886,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,296,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,079,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 839,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after buying an additional 49,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.