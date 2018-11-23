AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $27.60 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $822.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $368.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,012.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $149,977 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

