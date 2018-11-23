Advaxis (ADXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 7774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADXS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

The company has a market cap of $24.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.52.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 1,062.68% and a negative return on equity of 165.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advaxis, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roni Appel bought 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 644,201 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 755,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

