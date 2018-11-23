Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the third quarter worth $1,118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,731,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,568,000 after buying an additional 247,310 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the third quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $136,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 7.88%.

Emcor Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

