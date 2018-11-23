Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in KB Home (KBH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. KB Home has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on KB Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on KB Home from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

In related news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,554.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

