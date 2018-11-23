Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $488,000 in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Stock

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $604,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $6,226,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 790.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen set a $45.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley raised G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $779,670.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

