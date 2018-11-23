Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $635,000 in Endo International PLC (ENDP) Stock

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Endo International by 16.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 594.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $12.51 on Friday. Endo International PLC has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 1,348.52% and a negative net margin of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Endo International’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endo International news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Endo International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Endo International Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

