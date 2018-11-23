Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (ACR.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (TSE:ACR.UN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has C$14.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.75.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACR.UN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR stock opened at C$14.23 on Monday. Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR has a twelve month low of C$10.35 and a twelve month high of C$12.63.

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR Company Profile

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The objectives of the Company are to provide investors with stable, predictable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of its assets and maximize long-term unit holder value through active management, and expand the asset base and increase its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit, including through acquisitions.

