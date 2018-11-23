Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Sold by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $159.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

In other news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,429,271.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.08.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

