Aircastle (AYR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Cowen upgraded Aircastle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of AYR opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.75. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.78 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aircastle will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Aircastle’s payout ratio is 59.89%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at $446,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYR. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

