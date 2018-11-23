Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,703,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.72% of Alamos Gold worth $38,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Alamos Gold by 88.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 629,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 295,680 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 221.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 643.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 174,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 151,380 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,252,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 613.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,991,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

WARNING: “Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/alamos-gold-inc-agi-holdings-lifted-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.