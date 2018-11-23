Albany International Corp. (AIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Albany International an industry rank of 237 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $253.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,552,000 after acquiring an additional 146,117 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Albany International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

