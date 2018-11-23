Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) to announce earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Alder Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($4.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.21. 3,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.70. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John A. Latham sold 25,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $335,526.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,897.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,120 shares of company stock worth $1,407,922. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.