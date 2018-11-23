Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Barclays set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $203.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $491,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,437,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,569,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $382.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

