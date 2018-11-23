Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 60.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,051,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282,727 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $997,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10,334.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 109,541 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,927 shares in the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. MED lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $382.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

