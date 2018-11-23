Align Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued on Monday, November 19th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $351.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $215.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.00. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $188.57 and a 1 year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

In related news, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total value of $1,497,549.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Align Technology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 156,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,645,000 after buying an additional 55,626 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

