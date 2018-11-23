Allergan plc (AGN) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $16.39 Per Share

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allergan in a report released on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Allergan’s FY2020 earnings at $18.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allergan from $213.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $154.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $2,234,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,702,000 after purchasing an additional 483,860 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 107,505.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 205,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,336 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

