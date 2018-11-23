Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 449,909 Shares of MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,970,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.50% of MRC Global worth $93,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MRC Global by 28.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 328,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 107,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.66. MRC Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.64.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). MRC Global had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on MRC Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MRC Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

