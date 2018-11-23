Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 115.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,946 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.98% of Littelfuse worth $98,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 72,450.0% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 36.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $130,968.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 461,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,006,055.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $79,719.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,684 shares of company stock worth $3,266,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. CL King set a $248.00 price objective on Littelfuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Littelfuse stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.43 and a 12 month high of $238.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.09. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/alliancebernstein-l-p-grows-position-in-littelfuse-inc-lfus.html.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.