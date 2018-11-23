Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $103.10 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 781,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $103,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $109,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, November 12th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $6,328,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,945,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $100.20 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/alliancebernstein-l-p-has-103-10-million-position-in-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br.html.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.